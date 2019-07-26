Perry home raided, police find cocaine, meth, pills

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Perry Police Department received a tip about the possible possession of illegal drugs at a home on the 100 block of Lynn Wright Drive on July 23.
Authorities say they seized the following in the search:
- $30,480.00 in cash
- 3721 Oxycodon pills
- 1637 Xanax pills
- 3.95 ounces of cocaine
- 35.6 grams of marijuana
- 6 grams of methamphetamine
Deputies arrested 45-year-old Dewayne Pinkney. He is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.
The charges
Authorities charged Pinkney with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II
- Possession with Intent Schedule IV
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
Anyone with information
If you have any questions concerning this matter, call Captain Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2822.