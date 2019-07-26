Perry home raided, police find cocaine, meth, pills

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Perry Police Department received a tip about the possible possession of illegal drugs at a home on the 100 block of Lynn Wright Drive on July 23.

Authorities say they seized the following in the search:

$30,480.00 in cash

3721 Oxycodon pills

1637 Xanax pills

3.95 ounces of cocaine

35.6 grams of marijuana

6 grams of methamphetamine

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Dewayne Pinkney. He is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

The charges

Authorities charged Pinkney with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

Possession with Intent Schedule IV

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Methamphetamine Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Anyone with information

If you have any questions concerning this matter, call Captain Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2822.