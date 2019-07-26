Perry home raided, police find cocaine, meth, pills

Kirby Williamson
Perry Georgia Suspect

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Perry Police Department received a tip about the possible possession of illegal drugs at a home on the 100 block of Lynn Wright Drive on July 23.

Authorities say they seized the following in the search:  

  • $30,480.00 in cash
  • 3721 Oxycodon pills
  • 1637 Xanax pills
  • 3.95 ounces of cocaine
  • 35.6 grams of marijuana
  • 6 grams of methamphetamine
Deputies arrested 45-year-old Dewayne Pinkney.  He is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

The charges

Authorities charged Pinkney with the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II
  • Possession with Intent Schedule IV
  • Trafficking Cocaine
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
    • Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Anyone with information

If you have any questions concerning this matter, call Captain Heath Dykes at (478) 988-2822.

