Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge participation growing in middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Planet Fitness launched its Teen Summer Challenge program back in May.

The nationwide fitness center is getting kids into shape while the summer is still here.

Within just a month of the initiative, Planet Fitness has seen a 53% percent growth rate in middle Georgia with kids joining the program.

Teen Summer Challenge Participant Xavier Mcintyire is one of the most consistent kids who come to the program and is pushing thoroughly to meet his goals.

“I’m still trying to meet my goals, When I first started the program, I was focused on meeting goals to improve for baseball, and to get a baseball scholarship. Now my goal is to gain more muscles, and still improve,” Mcintyire said.

Trainer Anthony Dunning says even though the growth rate has jumped up, he’d like to see more kids use the program.

“I think the program has been wonderful, especially seeing where it started. School is starting back up for kids, but the program will be going until September. This can still give kids a chance to come in and meet their goals,” Dunning said.

The Teen Summer Challenge will last until September 1st. It’s available Monday through Friday.

Every teen who signs-up will be eligible to win a $5,000 scholarship.