Robber shoots out glass, enters Macon dollar store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the person who robbed a dollar store Friday night.

It happened around 10 o’clock at Family Dollar at 160 Emery Highway.

- Advertisement -

Deputies were told the clerks had just locked the doors when a man walked up to the front door, pulled out a pistol and shot the glass out of the door before entering.

He took money and fled on foot. No one was injured.

The man is described as being slender and more than six feet tall. He was dressed in all black with his face covered.