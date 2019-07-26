Slim rain chances through the middle of next week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain showers will be hard to come by over the next several days, but a return to a more “summer-like” pattern returns towards the middle part of the next work week.

TONIGHT.

There will be a few clouds hanging around with us tonight, but for the most part I expect a really comfortable night across our area. An isolated shower or two will hang around through sunset, but after that temperatures will fall of into the middle 60’s under a mostly clear sky.

WEEKEND.

On Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s during the afternoon hours. For the most part, all areas will stay dry, but a brief isolated shower or two may pass through our area. During the overnight hours, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60’s.

NEXT WEEK.

Monday and Tuesday remain mostly dry, but rain chances will begin to increase as we head into the middle of the work week. Scattered showers are not expected back here in Middle Georgia until late next week. Temperatures next week will be returning to near normal values which means low to mid 90’s during the day and lower 70’s overnight.

