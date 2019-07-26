Suspect arrested for dog fighting, drugs, guns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit deputies conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 4500 block of Brookhaven Road on July 25 at 1 p.m.
Deputies say that they found the following items during the search:
- Ruger rifle
- Pistol
- Marijuana
- A large amount of money
- Evidence of dogfighting
Authorities say that the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control removed seven dogs from the property.
The charges
Deputies arrested and took 22-year-old Jonriquez Jermaine Grayer to the Bibb County Jail. They charged him with the following:
- (7) counts of Prohibited Dog Fighting and Related Conduct
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.