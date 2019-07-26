Tiny Homes in east Macon ready for residents to move-in

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The tiny home community in east Macon is complete. Macon-Bibb leaders expressed their excitement around how the tiny homes are making an impact on the homeless as well as the neighborhood.

Blighted homes are found on nearly every corner of Fort Hill. However, on Maynard Street, there’s a tiny improvement.

“Together we can make great change and move neighborhoods like this in a different direction,” Commissioner Rabbi Larry Schlesinger said.

Five tiny homes replaced multiple blighted homes.

“If we’re really going to address blight, it’s a matter of knocking buildings down,” Schlesinger said. “It’s about thinking out of the box and these tiny houses are really thinking out of the box.”

The tiny homes are helping the homeless and mentally-ill in Macon.

“We convened the Homeless Coalition for a need to try and solve the homeless population in Bibb County,” Director of Facilities and Housing Development for River Edge Behavioral Health, Cass Hatcher, said. “So we all sat around the table to talk about the options and tiny houses came to be one of those options.”

Amenities and move-in

The River Edge Behavioral Health staff says that the five homes have the following amenities:

Full-size bathroom

Kitchen with appliances

349 square-foot units

River Edge says they will help residents find employment and disability benefits.

“It’s a tremendous step,” Salvation Army social services director Naomi Ladson said. “It’s a step that’s been needed for a very long time. A place where people can afford to be and the mentally ill. Residents can move in starting September 1. The Salvation Army is handling the housing assessments to determine who will move in.”

Residents are responsible for 30 percent of the rent. However, if residents have no income, then no rent is due.