4 people in Jones County arrested for trafficking meth, possession of guns

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested four people in Gray on July 23 at 7 p.m.

Authorities say this arrest comes after a month-long investigation.

Authorities say that they seized over 2000 grams of methamphetamine and a gun. They say that the methamphetamine has a street value of $14,000.00.

The following agencies assisted the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation:

Gray Police Department

Georgia Department of Community Supervision

Georgia Department of Corrections

United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force

The charges

Authorities arrested the following suspects:

26-year-old Yesica Yesenia Garcia, of Marietta – charged with: Trafficking methamphetamine

26-year-old Ruth Stephanie Monje, of Marietta – charged with: Trafficking methamphetamine

33-year-old Jose Herberto Zepeta, of Lawrenceville – charged with: Trafficking methamphetamine Possession of a firearm during a felony Currently on probation, out on bond for 2018 arrest in Hall County, GA for a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine

29-year-old Erika Alvarenga, of Norcross – charged with: Trafficking methamphetamine Possession of a firearm during a felony



Jones County Sheriff Reece says that this investigation is ongoing.