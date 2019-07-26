4 people in Jones County arrested for trafficking meth, possession of guns

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested four people in Gray on July 23 at 7 p.m.
Authorities say this arrest comes after a month-long investigation.
Authorities say that they seized over 2000 grams of methamphetamine and a gun. They say that the methamphetamine has a street value of $14,000.00.
The following agencies assisted the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation:
- Gray Police Department
- Georgia Department of Community Supervision
- Georgia Department of Corrections
- United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force
The charges
Authorities arrested the following suspects:
- 26-year-old Yesica Yesenia Garcia, of Marietta – charged with:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- 26-year-old Ruth Stephanie Monje, of Marietta – charged with:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- 33-year-old Jose Herberto Zepeta, of Lawrenceville – charged with:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm during a felony
- Currently on probation, out on bond for 2018 arrest in Hall County, GA for a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine
- 29-year-old Erika Alvarenga, of Norcross – charged with:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm during a felony
Jones County Sheriff Reece says that this investigation is ongoing.