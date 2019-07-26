4 people in Jones County arrested for trafficking meth, possession of guns

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
Jones County meth arrest

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested four people in Gray on July 23 at 7 p.m.

Authorities say this arrest comes after a month-long investigation. 

Authorities say that they seized over 2000 grams of methamphetamine and a gun. They say that the methamphetamine has a street value of $14,000.00. 

The following agencies assisted the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation:

  • Gray Police Department
  • Georgia Department of Community Supervision
  • Georgia Department of Corrections
  • United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force

The charges

Authorities arrested the following suspects: 

  • 26-year-old Yesica Yesenia Garcia, of Marietta – charged with:
    • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • 26-year-old Ruth Stephanie Monje, of Marietta – charged with: 
    • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • 33-year-old Jose Herberto Zepeta, of Lawrenceville – charged with:
    • Trafficking methamphetamine
    • Possession of a firearm during a felony
    • Currently on probation, out on bond for 2018 arrest in Hall County, GA for a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine
  • 29-year-old Erika Alvarenga, of Norcross – charged with:
    • Trafficking methamphetamine
    • Possession of a firearm during a felony

Jones County Sheriff Reece says that this investigation is ongoing.

