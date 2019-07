MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Kentucky woman was found dead in a car at a north Macon motel Friday evening.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the manager at Haven Inn on Holiday Drive found a 65 year old woman under the steering wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Jones says the woman had been dead for about six days.

Her name has not been released, and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Stay with 41NBC for more information as it becomes available.