Domestic dispute leaves boyfriend shot, wounded in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a shooting incident that happened on the 4600 block of S. Stratford Oaks Drive around 4 a.m on Saturday.

Deputies say they responded to the address about a domestic dispute and a person shot.

Authorities say that when deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Antonio Bernard Harris in the house with multiple gunshot wounds. They say 29-year-old Kierra Sharday Howard, Harris’s girlfriend, told deputies that she shot Harris during the dispute.

Authorities say that two children were asleep in another room when the incident happened. No one else was injured during the incident.

Authorities say that Harris was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health and listed in stable condition.

Deputies took Howard to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Authorities turned the children over to family members.

The incident is still under investigation.

if you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.