MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Comedian Cedric the Entertainer brought his laugh-out-loud comedy show to Macon over the weekend. The comedian and friends performed at the Macon City Auditorium Friday night.

Known for TV shows like The Steve Harvey Show, The Neighborhood and The Last OG, Cedric did not disappoint.

After the show, Cedric also stayed around for a Meet and Greet.

Only 41NBC’s Shelby Coates had the chance to speak with him about being back on the road.