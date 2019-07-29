Coach’s Corner: Roger Holmes Dublin Fighting Irish

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Dublin Fighting Irish are hoping to have another successful season.

Returning head coach Roger Holmes, is looking to make another run at a state title, after falling short last season to Heard County 18-3 in the state quarterfinals.

This will his 18th season with the Fighting Irish. He will be returning two key players, Jaques Evans and Romello Height.

Both players are ranked on the top 100 prospect list in Georgia by Rivals.com. Height has already committed to Miami and Evans has remained undecided.

It wont be easy for the Fighting Irish this season battling in Region 3-AA with other schools like Bleckley County, Dodge County, and Washington County.