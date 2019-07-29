Attorney chosen for ethics complaint against council members

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The ethics complaint filed against six Warner Robins city council members is being reviewed by attorney Ted Meeker.

The Executive Assistant to the Mayor, Mandy Stella, says that the council selected an attorney at random from a list of six within a 50-mile radius.

- Advertisement -

According to the complaint, the council members did not hold hearings for the 2020 city budget in their districts.

The complaint states that a newly passed ordinance makes budget hearings mandatory.

Stella says council members have until August 2nd to respond to attorney Meeker.