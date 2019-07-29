Heat and humidity return this week

After a wonderful weekend of weather, we are going to crank up the heat as we head through the week. Humidity will also be on the increase.

A cold front will approach the southeast, increasing rain chances each day during the week. This will continue to draw humid, moist air towards the front and increase our temperatures at the same time.



By Friday we will see thunderstorms across much of Middle Georgia during the afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms will allow our temperatures to cool a little bit through the weekend.

- Advertisement -

We also continue to monitor the tropics, where there are 2 areas of interest as far as tropical cyclone development.



Both areas have a low chance of development in the next 5 days and we will continue to monitor as more waves of energy come off the coast of Africa.

