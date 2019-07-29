Little League Softball Tournament becomes Cinderella story

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A victory this year and a devastating loss last year. This is a Cinderella story like no other for the Little League Southeast Region Tournament.

In a 9-to-1 victory over West Virginia, North Carolina won the tournament at Little League Southeast Park in Warner Robins. Now they pack their bags for the world series final in Portland, Oregon.

- Advertisement -

North Carolina’s Rowan County softball team came for blood after losing in the final game last year against Tennessee.

There was excitement, celebration, and tears of joy coming from the field house after the final.

Assistant coach for North Carolina, Chris Evans, says this is his first trip to the tournament with the team.

Related Article: Warner Robins police investigating shooting at apartment complex

“Last year’s North Carolina team had high expectations but was beat in the championship game against Tennessee,” Evans said. “For the next 365 days after the tournament, the girls thought about redemption.”

He says the team has five returning girls from last year and every player brings something special to the team.

“1 through player 14. They all can play, every one of them,” Evans said. “There’s only 9 on the field at one time but every one of them and anybody can come up in any situation.”

Evans says pitcher Campbell Schaen was lights out throughout the tournament.

The Portland, Oregon World Series Tournament starts August 7th.