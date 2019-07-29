MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb taxpayers are no longer responsible for accidental property damage. A partnership between the county and Peachtree Recovery will pursue the motorists who damage signs, fire hydrants, guard rails, and concrete blocks.

In May, Peachtree Recovery specialists reviewed police reports dating back over five years. Peachtree works with the at-fault driver’s insurance company to recover the money the county spent on repairing damages.

The money paid for the damages goes to the county’s account.

“It goes back into our general fund, into our facilities department, which fabricates and produces our signs or do the repairs on the road work,” Macon-Bibb County Manager Keith Moffett said.

So far, Peachtree collected about $12,000 in past damage costs.

According to Moffett, 146 potential claims have been identified – eight of which were paid-off.