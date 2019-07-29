New gym at Perry High expected to draw more tournaments, competitions

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry High School students will walk into a new gym on the first day of school.

The amenities

The new facility has the following amenities:

47,000 square-feet

Seats 2,100

New locker rooms

Weight room

Trophy cases

Coaches’ offices

- Advertisement -

Principal Dr. Del Martin says they need the extra space.

“Now, we’re able to not only just have pep rallies in there with our band, but now we can also host several competitions and host tournaments,” he said.

Behind the gym sits a concession stand for football games.

Related Article: Perry prepares for Dogwood Festival this weekend

The gym costs approximately $10 million as part of a SPLOST project.