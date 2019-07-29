New gym at Perry High expected to draw more tournaments, competitions

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry High School students will walk into a new gym on the first day of school.
The amenities
The new facility has the following amenities:
- 47,000 square-feet
- Seats 2,100
- New locker rooms
- Weight room
- Trophy cases
- Coaches’ offices
Principal Dr. Del Martin says they need the extra space.
“Now, we’re able to not only just have pep rallies in there with our band, but now we can also host several competitions and host tournaments,” he said.
Behind the gym sits a concession stand for football games.
The gym costs approximately $10 million as part of a SPLOST project.