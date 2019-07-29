Perry looks for new council member along with new mayor

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – City of Perry Mayor Pro Tem, Willie King, called a meeting of the Perry City Council for a special election for the District 3 post 1 position.

Randall Walker served as District 3 post 1 council member. However, he resigned from the position to run for mayor.

Mayor Faircloth resigned as city mayor a few months ago. City officials called a special election to fill that position.

According to communications manager, Ellen Palmer, anyone in District 3 can run for the council member job.

“This special called meeting will be to vote on having a special election for District 3 post 1 seat that Randall walker had to resign from,” Palmer said.

Applicants must fill out paperwork to qualify in August. The election is November 5.