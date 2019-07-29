Service scams, employment scams on the rise in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Better Business Bureau receives thousands of complaints from victims who fall prey to service and employment scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau Vice President of Operations for Bibb County, Jason Blankenship, service scams in the Macon area increased.

- Advertisement -

“We see these signs on the side of the road or around town,” Blankenship said. “Sometimes it can be hard to stay on top of advertising to make sure it’s true 100% of the time.”

Blankenship says that as more businesses and services come to the area, consumers should exercise caution.

“There’s some crazy stuff out there as far as free or low-cost internet or different things like that,” Blankenship said. “At the end of the day, you [the consumer] have to do your research to see what you’re getting yourself into.”

Related Article: Beware of buy and sell apps online

Blankenship says different types of advertisements are found in low-income neighborhoods.

“The more poverty in an area, the more you’ll see scams,” Blankenship said. “It’s tragic because scammers are preying on these communities.”

For information

To find out if a business is legitimate, contact the Better Business Bureau at (478) 742-7999 or click here.