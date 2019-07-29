2 men throw table through window of Macon pizza parlor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men threw a table through the window of Fatty’s Pizza in downtown Macon Friday, but have now both come forward.

Lt. Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the men threw a table through the window and harassed restaurant employees.

According to a post on Fatty’s Pizza Facebook page, both men came forward.



“To the guys who came forward … Be humble to see your mistakes, courageous to admit them, and wise enough to correct them,” a statement on the page said. “Thank you for being ALL of these things. Sincerely, Fatty’s Pizza. #SupportLocal.”