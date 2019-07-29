Two meteor showers peak tonight, good viewing conditions in Middle Georiga

We have got a pretty great forecast across Middle Georgia for viewing of not one, but two meteor showers that are set to peak overnight and into Tuesday.

The southern Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids are expected to peak overnight tonight bringing the possibility to view 20 to 25 meteors per hour (but likely a few less).

As far as timing is concerned, any time after midnight will be the best time for to see some of the meteors streaking through the sky, but if you are out late you can probably still catch a peek.

Skies in Middle Georgia will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, and temperatures should be mainly in the 70’s during peak viewing times.

For best viewing it is recommended that you look to the southern sky.

If you miss the meteor shower tonight, don’t worry, the Perseid meteor shower returns to our skies on August 12 to 13.