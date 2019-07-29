WANTED | Man robs Zaxby’s at gunpoint in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police officers need your help finding a suspect who robbed a Zaxby’s on Monday around 8:49 a.m.

Warner Robins Police was dispatched to the Zaxby’s at 2972 Highway 247 about an armed robbery.

Officers say that a person reportedly rang the back doorbell of the restaurant. An employee opened the door, and the suspect forced his way in by gunpoint.

Authorities described the suspect as the following:

Male

Clean-shaven

Wearing a white shirt and hat

Officers say that the employee gave the suspect the deposit, then the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities say that the suspect was last seen driving a silver or gray car headed eastward towards I-75. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Justin Clark with the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.