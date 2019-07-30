Addiction seminar aims to help family members

MACON, Georgia (41/WMGT)- Coliseum Medical Center wants to help family members who struggle with loved ones that suffer from addiction.

An addiction seminar happens on Tuesday night at Coliseum Medical Center.

The director of social services and activities therapy at Coliseum Medical Center, Dr. Don Tillman, says that last year’s addiction seminar brought in a large crowd.

“Interest in learning more about addiction and family members with concerns about their family members is beneficial,” Dr. Tillman said. “The addiction seminar teaches people how to reach out and help loved ones who suffer from addiction.”

The seminar teaches what works and what doesn’t work in various situations.

Dr. Tillman says that the desire is to discover how to help those who don’t want help. He suggests taking care of yourself first and taking advantage of free resources around the community.

Event information

Two doctors speak at the seminar on Tuesday night to provide help and comfort

WHEN: Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Coliseum Medical Center, Building C in the conference room.

Dr. Tillman expects 37 people to attend the seminar and welcomes others. “Families are desperate to help their loved ones,” he said.