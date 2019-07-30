Better rain chances later this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but widespread rain chances hold off until later in the work week and into the weekend.

TODAY.

Much like yesterday afternoon, today we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out in the low to middle 90’s. An isolated downpour or two cannot be completely ruled out, but I expect most areas to stay dry as rain chances are running at less than 20%. If you have plans to be out this evening it is going to be another nice night across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will be cooling off into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with minimal cloud cover.

TOMORROW.

Rain chances will increase ever so slightly on your Wednesday afternoon. Isolated showers will drift through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will top out in middle 90’s before falling to near 70° overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

As we head through the rest of the work week rain chances will be on the rise. By Friday I expect scattered showers and storms to be in the forecast mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The same goes for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures on both days will top out in the low 90’s. Sunday looks to have a little bit less rain coverage, but we will still see scattered showers and storms.

