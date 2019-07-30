Argument leads to stabbing outside Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an argument led to a stabbing outside an east Macon gas station Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were told two men were arguing inside a vehicle at Flash Foods, located at 997 Gray Highway, just before 4 p.m.

One of the men attempted to flee before the other man grabbed him and stabbed him with a “sharp object” several times in the back and head.

The victim, 28-year-old Taboris Daniels, was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

22-year-old William Lonnie Kyle Alexander Taylor was arrested. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault and is being held without bond due to a probation violation hold.