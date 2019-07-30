Co-op De Ville bike repair shop making difference in the community

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One Baldwin County bike repair shop is bringing new life to old bikes with the help of James Callaway. Bike Walk Baldwin established the shop.

Callaway is known as the Bicycle King.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 12-years-old,” Callaway said.

The elementary school retiree manages the Co-op de Ville bike repair shop.

“I am a pro at bicycles,” Callaway said. “I love working on them. The kids in the neighborhood know me very well, and they appreciate what I do around here. The community really loves having me around.”

Co-op de Ville is a community cooperative that helps repair and maintain bikes founded by members of Bike Walk Baldwin.

Three years ago, the BWB saw the need to create a place where lower-income residents could purchase a bike for transportation or get one repaired. So they founded Co-op de Ville.

For more information on the Co-op de Ville, call 478 387-0671 or visit their Facebook page @bwbCoOp.