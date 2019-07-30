Five-star running back Kendall Milton chooses Georgia

CLOVIS, California (41NBC/WMGT) – Five-star running back Kendall Milton has committed to the University of Georgia.

Milton, who attended Buchanan High School in Clovis, California, had more than 40 offers from various schools, including the likes of Alabama, LSU and Ohio State University.

But, the Bulldogs were on his radar.

The 6-foot-1, 229 pound running back is the sixteenth commit of the Bulldogs’ 2020 class. He’s considered to be the third-best recruit out of California, and the No. 4-ranked running back in the nation.

Milton’s game is described as a throwback running back with lots of burst and versatility, but lacks breakaway speed.