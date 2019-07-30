Heat continues this week in Middle Georgia

A cold front to our west continues to struggle to push east through the end of the week. The result is that we continue to see an increase in our heat and our humidity, but we will also see an increase in storm chances.



By the end of the week, we will start to see influence from a tropical wave (the yellow x above) that will bring tropical moisture to south and Middle Georgia. This will bring our rain chances from scattered to likely by Friday afternoon and keep the storm chances going through much of the weekend.



By next week the rain will actually help to keep our temps in the low 90’s. We will also continue to see around normal rain chances across the area.



Attention should also be kept on a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa that now has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within 5 days. Nothing to worry about at the moment, but definitely worth keeping an eye on.