Navicent Health Baldwin opens new Women’s Imaging Center

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Medical Center Navicent Health of Baldwin County celebrated the opening of its Women’s Imaging Center on Tuesday.
The new imaging center provides women a convenient and comfortable setting for services including the following:
- 3D mammography
- DEXA bone scans
- Ultrasound
Business development coordinator, Julie Adams, says 1-in-4 women forgo having a screening mammogram out of fear. “We wanted to eliminate that fear by offering a convenient comfortable relaxing atmosphere for the patients,” she said.
Navicent Health Baldwin encourages women in the community to visit the Women’s Imaging Center for a mammogram screening.