Navicent Health Baldwin opens new Women’s Imaging Center

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Medical Center Navicent Health of Baldwin County celebrated the opening of its Women’s Imaging Center on Tuesday.

The new imaging center provides women a convenient and comfortable setting for services including the following:

3D mammography

DEXA bone scans

Ultrasound

Business development coordinator, Julie Adams, says 1-in-4 women forgo having a screening mammogram out of fear. “We wanted to eliminate that fear by offering a convenient comfortable relaxing atmosphere for the patients,” she said.

Navicent Health Baldwin encourages women in the community to visit the Women’s Imaging Center for a mammogram screening.