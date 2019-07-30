Perry police looks to hire Traffic Control Guard for Hwy 41

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Classes start next Tuesday for Westfield School, and the Perry Police Department looks to hire a new Traffic Control Guard for Hwy 41.

From the intersection of Hwy 41 and Perry Parkway to the corner of Hwy 41 and Marshallville Road, traffic is heavy.

Hwy 41 goes from Macon to Florida. During the school year, the section in front of Westfield School experiences lots of traffic.

Perry resident Steve Cross has lived in Perry for 20 years. He works at Striplings General Store that experiences the traffic congestion from Hwy 41 throughout the school year.

He says a traffic control guard will benefit the area.

“I think it’ll help out a lot. Like I said I do see a lot of cars that just ride by fast,” Cross said.

Perry Patrol Commander Major Williams Phelps says having a Traffic Control Guard last year in that area cut back on accidents and speeding.

“I think the most difficult situation is not turning into the school, but when they get ready to leave out and make a right turn and left turn coming back to Perry,” Phelps said.

Major Phelps says Traffic Control Guards stop traffic to allow parents to pull in and out of the school parking lot.

The Perry Police Department wants one Traffic Control Guard for the Hwy 41 area.

All applicants can go to the Police Department to apply.