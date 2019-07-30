Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores July 22-26

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 22 and Friday, June 26. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Jimmy John’s #3458
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019
Waffle House #1406
1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Waffle House #1473
3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Octagon Extreme Cafe
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Duke’s Dawg House
162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
Huddle House
208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Bibb County:
Hong Kong Restaurant
5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019
Catering by Ashley Lauren LTD
7345 QUAIL RUN DR LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Taiwan Restaurant
2525 PIO NONO AVE STE 250 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
U.S. Deli
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Tic Toc Room
408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Dodge County:
Subway
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Dooly County:
Fruits of Vienna B & B LLC
509 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Dairy Queen
1043 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
All State Truck Stop
475 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
Double Dragon
113 UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
Subway #27548
1525 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
Houston County:
Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019
Allen’s Stone Baked Pizzeria
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019
Subway – Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019
1 Family Deli LLC
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved from 77 two days prior)
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019
The Taco Shed
100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
Starbucks Coffee – Kroger #641
774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
Yogurt City
778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
1 Family Deli LLC
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 77 (improved to 98 two days later)
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen #0195
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
Snow Cone Team – We Care Heating & Air
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
KIN.D 96 Thai & Sushi
1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Fly By Sno Biz
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Bahama Bob’s
2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Hardee’s #1500380
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
Waffle House #162
1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
White Diamond Grill, LLC
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
McDonald’s
265 PERRY PARKWAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
Ole Times Country Buffet
1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
John’s Mexican Restaurant
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
Laurens County:
Paula’s Fried Chicken
201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
Macon County:
Pam’s Sweet Treats
119 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Monroe County:
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019
Lucky Cafe
306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
High Falls Wings Depot
4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019
Taylor County:
Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Cotton Gin Cafe
35 MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
The Coffee Pot
14 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019
Twiggs County:
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019
Washington County:
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97 (improved from 66 on 7-17)
Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019
Waffle House #1445
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019