Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores July 22-26

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 22 and Friday, June 26. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Jimmy John’s #3458

100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019

Waffle House #1406

1683 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Waffle House #1473

3059 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Octagon Extreme Cafe

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A8 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Duke’s Dawg House

162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

Huddle House

208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Bibb County:

Hong Kong Restaurant

5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019

Catering by Ashley Lauren LTD

7345 QUAIL RUN DR LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Taiwan Restaurant

2525 PIO NONO AVE STE 250 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

U.S. Deli

1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Tic Toc Room

408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Dodge County:

Subway

538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Dooly County:

Fruits of Vienna B & B LLC

509 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Dairy Queen

1043 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

All State Truck Stop

475 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

Double Dragon

113 UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

Subway #27548

1525 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

Houston County:

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019

Allen’s Stone Baked Pizzeria

115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019

Subway – Walmart

502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant

632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019

1 Family Deli LLC

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98 (improved from 77 two days prior)

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019

The Taco Shed

100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

Hong Kong Express

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger #641

774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

Yogurt City

778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

1 Family Deli LLC

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 77 (improved to 98 two days later)

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen #0195

716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

Snow Cone Team – We Care Heating & Air

924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

KIN.D 96 Thai & Sushi

1057 HIGHWAY 96 STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Fly By Sno Biz

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 350 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Bahama Bob’s

2132 41 HWY N PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Hardee’s #1500380

421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Jalisco Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

Waffle House #162

1501 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

White Diamond Grill, LLC

497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

McDonald’s

265 PERRY PARKWAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

Ole Times Country Buffet

1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

John’s Mexican Restaurant

312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

Laurens County:

Paula’s Fried Chicken

201 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

Macon County:

Pam’s Sweet Treats

119 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Monroe County:

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2019

Lucky Cafe

306 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

High Falls Wings Depot

4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019

Taylor County:

Ms. Julia’s

247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Cotton Gin Cafe

35 MARION ST W REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

The Coffee Pot

14 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2019

Twiggs County:

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2019

Washington County:

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97 (improved from 66 on 7-17)

Last Inspection Date: 07-26-2019

Waffle House #1445

104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2019