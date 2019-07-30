Two juveniles arrested for Family Dollar, Academy Sports burglaries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested two juveniles for two separate burglaries. A 12-year-old and 13-year-old were taken into custody in connection with the burglary at the Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m., on July 25. It was reported that several male juveniles busted the front glass door, entered the store and took food, clothing, and electronics. Some of the stolen items were recovered outside of the store. This is an ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are pending.

The 13-year-old was also charged in connection to a burglary at Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway. The burglary also happened on July 25, around 12:30 a.m. Investigators say two male suspects entered the store by smashing the front glass door. They say the suspects then stole four rifles. Additional arrests are also pending in this incident.

Both juveniles were taken to the RYDC, and are awaiting trial.

Anyone with information about either crime, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.