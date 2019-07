MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County investigators are looking for two teens who took $200 worth of Plan B pills.

The pills help prevent pregnancy when taken after sex. Thursday night, deputies responded to the CVS on Mercer University Drive about a theft.

The employee told deputies two teens came into the store and took four boxes of Plan B pills. Each box costs $49.99.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.