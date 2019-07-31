Greyhound moves from Spring St. to MTA’s terminal station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Macon Greyhound location is moving from Spring Street, to the Macon Transit Authority Terminal Station on Cherry Street.

Greyhound staff says the new location will provide customers with seamless access to the MTA.

Ed Weatherford, with Greyhound Lines Inc., says they’re excited for the move as the company adds to the growing group of intermodal locations across the country.

He says the move is making transportation more accessible for residents and visitors.

Operations out of MTA begin Thursday, August 1st.