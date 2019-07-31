Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton named ‘Sheriff of the Year’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s longest-serving sheriff has another title.

The Georgia Sheriff’s Association announced Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton as 2019 Sheriff of the Year.

Sheriff Talton was sworn in as sheriff in 1973. And after more than four decades, he still serves the same place he’s called home all his life.

“It makes me feel good because my employees and I are all in this together,” Talton said. “They mean as much to me as getting this award. They are the ones who go out and do the hard work.”

Sheriff Talton will officially accept the award at a banquet in October.