FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County schools are improving security measures. The Board of Education plans to focus on safety this year.

The district is taking a proactive approach to handling security.

- Advertisement -

Monroe County schools usually lock entrance doors to stop unauthorized guests from entering. This year, the district will implement other safety initiatives.

Safety initiatives

Assistant superintendent, Jackson Daniel, says that there are extra security cameras outside of all schools and hallways. Also, faculty and staff will attend active shooter classes.

“If our students, teachers, and other staff don’t feel safe, then parents don’t have the confidence that they’re in a safe place,” Daniel said. “The main reason we’re here is for student instruction.”

Related Article: Governor Kemp appoints former Bibb County school board member to State Board of Education

The district adjusted the student services job description. Patricia Napier’s position for student services now focuses on school safety.

“It’s not just about building safety,” Napier said. “It’s emotional safety, it’s a safe learning environment.”

Daniel says the state granted each school campus $30,000 for safety improvements. Teachers will meet next week to discuss how to spend the money.