New River Edge Facility to have 24 hour Crisis Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The River Edge Behavioral Health Center staff says that hundreds of people are living with mental health disorders and battling addictions.

On Tuesday, River Edge broke ground on their new facility. The staff says this will improve the way they take care of patients.

- Advertisement -

The new facility will be 35,00 square-feet with three wings:

one for kids

one for adults

a new crisis service center

Director Cass Hatcher says the new building will be bigger with a more open layout.

“The Crisis Center is open 24 hours to help patients instead of them going to the emergency room,” Hatcher says.

He says the project should be completed by September 2020.