MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is alerting citizens about an officer impersonation phone scam.

Authorities say that the scammer calls citizens claiming to work for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer then demands payment of fine for a warrant, ticket or other court matters.

Authorities say that during the call, the scammer asks the citizen to purchase a payment card or other financial tool to “pay the fine.” The scammer then asks the citizen to provide the card number or financial information.

Deputies caution those who receive such calls to immediately identify it as a scam. Authorities stress that sheriff’s deputies, police officers or court officers will never phone any citizen asking for payment of any kind.

Deputies recommend that you never provide personal or financial information to any caller or unsolicited contact.

More information

If you receive a call like this, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach Section at 478-803-2710.

If in doubt, please contact the agency the caller claims to be representing to verify the information.