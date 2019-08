You might be familiar with a New Moon and a Super Moon, but a Black Super Moon is a bit more rare.

Tonight in the sky you will (barely) see the second New Moon of the month, which is categorized as the “Black Moon”. The first New Moon is typically called the “Blue Moon”.

It is also going to be a Super Moon this evening because the moon will be closer in its orbit to the Earth and will therefore appear larger.

Check out the “Black Super Moon” tonight at 11:11pm!