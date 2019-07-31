RUOK helps residents who stay at home in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A program in Houston County makes computer-generated calls to check on residents throughout the day.

The RUOK program started about 20 years ago and it’s free of charge.

Captain Ricky Harlowe with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office says the program is for all ages, including elderly citizens, the mentally handicapped, and teenagers.

“The computer-generated call goes out and if unanswered, an officer calls the residence,” Harlowe said. “If there is still no answer, officers dispatch emergency vehicles to the home.”

On the application, there’s a next of kin, medications, and sometimes an extra house key for the residents.

For more information

To signing up for the RUOK program, call Houston County at 478-542-9911.