Scattered storms return to Middle Georgia

We end July here in Middle Georgia on a high note…as in high temperatures in the upper 90’s! We will continue to see the heat to start August and to start the school year for many students in Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow we will see another hot day across the area with increased humidity. By the afternoon hours we will see increased coverage of showers and thunderstorms across the area. While widespread severe storms are not expected, we could see some strong storms in Middle Georgia.



We also continue to watch in the Atlantic where we now have a high chance of tropical cyclone development with a current tropical wave. That being said while some models do intensify this system, most don’t have it making contact with the US coast. Let’s hope that trend continues through the next few days of forecasting.