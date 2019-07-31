“School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign launches ahead of school year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- AAA highlights their “Schools Open, Drive Carefully” campaign before Bibb County students return to school tomorrow.

The campaign aims to reduce the number of child pedestrian fatalities and injuries.

- Advertisement -

According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, around 1 million students ride the bus every day during the school years.

The AAA Public and Government relations coordinator, Montrae Waiters, says that AAA wants families and motorists to be aware in school zones when on the road.

“People need to make sure they never go around buses and always be aware of your surroundings,” Waiter said.

Related Article: 33 students recognized for overcoming adversity

Waiters says AAA receives calls from concerned parents who want to know what bus safety is along with school safety. “With the 65 occupants on a bus at once, it’s hard to predict what a child will do,” he said.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety stresses the fact that parents need to have talks with their children about bus safety.

More information

For more information on school bus and pedestrian safety for students, motorists, parents and bus drivers, click here.

For more information about School’s Open, Drive Carefully, click the below link:

.