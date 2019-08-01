Rapist sentenced to 30 years in assault on 16-year-old girl in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Riverdale man pleaded guilty to rape in Bibb County Superior Court on Thursday. This comes about a year after his arrest on allegations of kidnapping a teenage girl in Coweta County.

According to a news release from the Macon DA’s office, a judge sentenced 23-year-old Adrian J. Garcia-Zamarroon to 30 years in prison. After his release, he must abide by sex offender terms of probation for the remainder of his life.

The Incident

If the case had gone to trial, prosecutors were prepared to present the following:

Garcia-Zamarroon and the girl, then 16, knew each other

On Aug. 24, 2018, Garcia-Zamarroon went to a Newnan business where the girl and her family worked. While there, Garcia-Zamarroon stabbed four people with a knife before kidnapping the girl

Garcia-Zamarroon drove south on I-75 until the car ran out of gas in Monroe County. Still armed with a knife, Garcia-Zamarroon walked with the girl to a vacant house on Rivoli Road near the Bibb-Monroe County line

Garcia-Zamarroon raped the girl and threatened her life

Authorities found the car on the interstate and later saw Garcia-Zamarroon and the girl walking on Rivoli Road on Aug. 25, 2018. Deputies arrested Garcia-Zamarroon

Garcia-Zamarroon still faces charges in Coweta County and charges filed by the U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.