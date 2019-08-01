Back to school means back to germs, illnesses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – School is back in session which means your child is around hundreds of kids with germs.
Children’s Health Center Pediatrician, Dr. Christy Peterson, says it’s not always easy to prevent sickness from spreading.
“The Children’s Health Center deals with lots of colds and fevers,” Dr. Peterson said.
Tips to prevent the spread of germs
- Cover your mouth when you cough
- Wash your hands
- If a child experiences fever, take them out of school immediately and to a family care provider