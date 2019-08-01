Coach’s Corner: Kagan McClain West Laurens Raiders

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Last year the West Laurens Raiders went 5-5 on the season losing three regular season game to miss the playoffs.

Kagan McClain, will be entering his third season as the Raiders head coach, and has gone 11-11 in the past two years.

Kagan McClain, will be entering his third season as the Raiders head coach, and has gone 11-11 in the past two years.

McClain has been apart of the Raiders program for several years, and feels like this years class will be the group to kick start what him and his coaching staff have been trying to implement.

Offensively the Raiders averaged 23 points per game last season, and they plan to continue to keep the high scoring average with the help of third year starting quarterback AJ Mathis.

On the defensive side of the ball the Raiders are returning 7 guys on defense, only allowing 17 points per game and three different shutouts.

West Laurens Raiders will be in Region 2-AAAA

Event information

WHERE: West Laurens High School

WHEN: August 23, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: West Laurens vs. East Laurens