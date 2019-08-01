Commissioner Elaine Lucas to hold town hall meeting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Macon-Bibb Commissioners are not giving up on county employees getting a bonus.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners are not giving up on county employees getting a bonus.

Mayor Robert Reichert vetoed the one-time $1,000 holiday bonus for all county employees last week. That has lead to Commissioner Elaine Lucas calling for a special town hall meeting.

She wants employees and residents to share input and offer ideas on how to improve county morale.

“We have very loyal employees, employees who put in extra time and effort they put in with us, but we lose them because people end up stealing them away from us and it’s not always the pay,” Lucas said.

The public town hall meeting is at 6 p.m., at the Government Center on Monday, August 5.

Lucas says she hopes commissioners vote to overrule the mayor’s veto in the commission meeting on Tuesday.