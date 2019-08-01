Downtown Diversity Initiative attracts more African American businesses to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb organizations want to bring more African American owned businesses to downtown.

A partnership between Newtown Macon and Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages created the Downtown Diversity Initiative.

Newtown President Josh Rogers says 18 percent of downtown businesses are owned by African Americans. “There had to be a way to attract more African American entrepreneurs,” he said.

The initiative allows five entrepreneurs to call themselves business owners.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia awarded the initiative $50,000 from the Downtown Challenge Grant. Each recipient received $5,000 for advertising and $1,500 to start their businesses.

Recipients of the Downtown Diversity Initiative

Beverly Pitts | Carbel Beauty Plus: a second location of Carbel’s Beauty Supply on Pio Nono; Carbel’s Beauty Plus will offer a range of beauty products and services Darrin Ford | A Brooke Haven: upscale bar and lounge catering to downtown professionals; A Brooke Haven is slated to open at 401 Cherry Street in September Nathalie Armand-Bradley | ModPunch: an interior design firm offering a range of services, including virtual design and organizing services Brandon Woodford | Wizdum Clothing: a retail space for independent designers in Middle Georgia and Woodford’s own line of clothing and graphic design services Arrkeicha Danzie | Good Boy Goodies: an all-natural dog treat wholesaler servicing clients throughout downtown Macon and Bibb County