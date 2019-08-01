East Georgia State College athletic director Charles Wimberly takes new role as head softball coach

SWAINSBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – East Georgia State College athletic director Charles Wimberly takes a new role as a head softball coach.

He will remain as athletic director in addition to his duties as a softball coach, per EGSC athletics.

Wimberly is familiar with the school as he earned an Associate Degree of Arts from there. He later received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice at Georgia Southern University. Wimberly received his Master’s in Public Administration from Troy State University.

Wimberly’s career in sports spans over 25 years. He’s been a head coach in football, baseball, and basketball.

Wimberly’s record

Nine state football championship appearances– three of which he won

Named State Football Coach of the Year three times

15 years of experience coaching travel softball and recreation teams

He most recently coached his teams to back-to-back state Georgia Recreation and Park Association Championships in 2018 and 2019.