Georgia Military College Prep School gets ready for first day of school

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College Prep School is getting parents and students ready for the new school year.

The Milledgeville school held a ribbon-cutting for the new Prep School Annex on Thursday.

Lieutenant William B Caldwell says as they get ready for students, the new facility will house 3rd and 4th graders. The 5th-grade students will reside in the Old Capitol Building located on the Historic Old Capitol Square.

“It takes a family to make it look like home, and that’s one of the things we do pride ourselves,” Caldwell said. “We are the GMC family, every student here, every faculty member, and every staff member is all apart of the family. We are helping students get a wonderful educational experience.”

Georgia Military College Prep School starts on Friday.