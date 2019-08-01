Leadership Macon Class of 2019 set to bring class project to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Leadership Macon, Class of 2019 along with the Ocmulgee National Monument Association plan to develop an outdoor Amphitheater and classroom setting for the Ocmulgee Mounds National Park.

Leadership Macon held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the class of 2019 project, formerly named The Ocmulgee Mounds Education Project.

Leadership Macon, Class of 2019 aims to raise $75,000 by the end of the year to complete the three-part project.

Class of 2019 class project includes,

An Amphitheater

A house

S.T.E.A.M Trunks

According to the news release, the project will work to enhance the experience of out-of-town visitors, residents, and students.

“The opportunity to expose children to an outdoor classroom experience which would link standards and skills learned inside the classroom to a hands-on application, encourage critical thinking/ creativity and collaboration among their peers is phenomenal,” 2019 Leadership Macon class participant Carmalita Dillard said.

The Ocmulgee National Monument Association received a grant from the community foundation to go towards the project back in 2018 but lacked enough to fund the project in it’s entirety.

Officials say that by partnering with Leadership Macon, ACE construction will be able to break ground and begin construction this fall.