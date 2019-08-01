MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County jurors found a Macon man guilty in the 2016 molestation of an 11-year-old boy.

According to a news release from the Macon DA’s office, jurors found 36-year-old Reginald Williams guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation. A judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Prosecutors argued

Prosecutors showed that Williams was a guest in the boy’s home. Later, authorities say the boy said Williams quizzed him about sex.

The news release says that Williams grabbed the boy and forced him to engage in sex acts. The boy said Williams used a pillow to muffle his screams and threatened to hurt him or his mother if he told anyone of the incident.